MNB fines CIB Group units HUF 41 mln over infringements

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Friday said it fined CIB Bank and CIB Lízing a combined HUF 41.2 million for violations of regulations governing data provision, risk management, enterprise management, IT security and capital adequacy, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
MNB set a deadline for CIB Bank and CIB Lízing to remedy the shortcomings and report on compliance.
The bank said the violations do not threaten the bank groupʼs reliable operation.
MNB fined CIB Bank 39.2 mln and CIB Lízing HUF 2 mln.
