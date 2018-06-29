MNB disagrees with govʼt spokesperson

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian forint depreciated today to a new record low of HUF 330 against the euro, but the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) rejected allegations of speculative processes weakening the forint.

Yesterday government spokesman Zoltán Kovács pointed out that macroeconomic figures and economic output are in order, therefore the government is not responsible for the significant depreciation of the forint. Instead, "speculative processes" may be behind this, Kovács added.

The central bank issued a comment today related to the statement made by Kovács. "The MNB does not share the opinion of government spokesman Zoltán Kovács," the bank said, as cited by national news agency MTI.

"The MNB does not wish to comment on exchange rate changes neither now nor in future," it added. "The primary goal of the National Bank of Hungary is achieving and maintaining price stability, in line with its legal mandate," MNB said.