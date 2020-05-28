MNB dep-gov Márton Nagy resigns to take another post

MTI – Econews

Márton Nagy, the National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) deputy governor for monetary policy, financial stability and lending incentives, resigned from his post on Thursday "because of a mandate for another important leadership position", the central bank said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Barnabás Virág, the MNBʼs managing director for monetary policy and economic analysis, will temporarily take over Nagyʼs duties as deputy governor, the central bank said.

Mihály Patai, the MNBʼs deputy governor for international relations, cash logistics, financial infrastructure, and digitalization, will take over the management of the central bankʼs Funding for Growth Scheme Go! and the Bond Funding for Growth Scheme, it added.