MNB allocates HUF 50 bln of MIRS at tender

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) allocated HUF 50 billion of its monetary policy interest rate swaps (MIRS) designed to flatten the yield curve at a tender on Thursday, state news wire MTI reported.

The central bank allocated HUF 20 bln of five-year MIRS and HUF 30 bln of ten-years swaps. The offered amounts were HUF 10 bln and HUF 40 bln, respectively.

Lendersʼ bids came to HUF 32.07 bln for the five-year and HUF 87.82 bln for the ten-year swaps.

The fixed rates for the swaps were 0.99% for the five-year and 1.93% for the ten-year MIRS. The floating interest rate of the first period was 0.30%.

MNB policy-makers decided to launch the MIRS facility in November 2017, setting a HUF 900 bln allocation for the first three quarters of 2018. The bank is holding tenders for MIRS every other Thursday.