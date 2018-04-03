MNB allocates HUF 50 bln of MIRS at tender

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) allocated HUF 50 billion of its monetary policy interest rate swaps (MIRS), designed to flatten the yield curve, at a fortnightly tender on Thursday, state news agency MTI reported.

The central bank allocated HUF 10 bln of five-year MIRS and HUF 40 bln of ten-year MIRS, in line with the announced offered amounts.

Lendersʼ bids came to HUF 37.5 bln for the five-year swaps, and HUF 92.7 bln for the ten-year swaps.

The fixed rates for the swaps were 0.46% for the five-year, and 1.17% for the ten-year swaps. The floating interest rate of the first period was 0.025667%.

MNB policy-makers decided to launch the MIRS facility in November, setting a HUF 300 bln allocation for the first quarter of 2018. The central bank is holding tenders for the swaps every other Thursday.