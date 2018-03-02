MNB allocates HUF 50 bln of MIRS at tender

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) allocated HUF 50 billion of monetary policy interest rate swaps (MIRS), its recently introduced facility designed to flatten the yield curve, at a tender yesterday, state news wire MTI reported.

As at the previous tender two weeks ago, the MNB allocated HUF 10 bln of five-year MIRS and HUF 40 bln of ten-year MIRS, in line with the announced offered amounts. Lendersʼ bids came to HUF 38.8 bln for the five-year MIRS and HUF 92.5 bln for the ten-year swaps.

The fixed rates for the swaps were 0.46% for the five-year and 1.17% for the ten-year swaps. The floating interest rate of the first period was a negative 0.007143%.

MNB policy makers decided in November to launch the MIRS facility, setting a HUF 300 bln allocation for the first quarter of 2018. The central bank is holding MIRS tenders every other Thursday.