MNB allocates HUF 50 bln of MIRS at tender

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) allocated HUF 50 billion of monetary policy interest rate swaps (MIRS), its recently introduced facility designed to flatten the yield curve, at a tender yesterday, state news wire MTI reported.

The MNB allocated HUF 10 bln of five-year MIRS and HUF 40 bln of ten-years MIRS, in line with the announced offered amounts.

Lendersʼ bids came to HUF 53.8 bln for the five-year swaps and HUF 115.3 bln for the ten-year swaps.

The MNB said 21 banks participated at the tender for the five-year MIRS and 19 for the ten-year MIRS.

The fixed rate was 0.46% for the five-year MIRS and 1.17% for the ten-year MIRS.

The secondary market yield on the benchmark five-year government security was 1.45% on Thursday. The ten-year benchmark yield was 2.53%.

MNB policy-makers decided in November to launch the MIRS facility, setting a HUF 300 bln allocation for the first quarter of 2018. The MNB is holding tenders for the MIRS every other Thursday.