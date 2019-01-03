MKB gives SME loan program a HUF 1 tln framework

Bence Gaál

Starting January 2, MKB Bankʼs "NHP fix" credit construction, available for SMEs, was made accessible on the whole of the bankʼs network, with the lender making a total of HUF 1 trillion available for loans, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Növekedési Hitel Program (Growth Loan Program) was originally launched in 2013, reaching a more than 10% market share, giving financial support to thousands of Hungarian companies.

The "NHP fix" program lets companies finance their programs with loans that have a maximum 2.5% interest rate. The loan duration is between three and ten years in each case. Loans are available for new developments, as well as the acquisition of new or used equipment. The minimum loan value is determined at HUF 3 million, while the maximum is HUF 1 billion.