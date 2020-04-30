K&H discounts account management fee

Nicholas Pongratz

K&H will provide significant relief to retail account holders from April, as well as retrospectively, the bank said, according to penzcentrum.hu.

As a result of the new step, K&H’s more than 400,000 retail customers can keep the discounted account management fee regardless of account type and other various conditions.

“In view of the emergency, the benefit that still exists will also be available to those who are currently unable to meet the credit conditions but have previously done so,” the announcement explained.

Account discounts are therefore automatically granted for March, April, May, and June to those who already had a K&H account by January 1 this year and have met the above criteria at least four times since the end of August last year, according to a report by news site origo.hu.