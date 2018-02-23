Investment fundsʼ net asset value tops HUF 6.6 tln

MTI – Econews

The net asset value of investment funds in Hungary rose 9.9% to HUF 6,614.9 billion in the twelve months to the end of December 2017, fresh data published by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) show.

The net asset value of liquidity funds fell 34% to HUF 408.9 bln, while the value of money market funds dropped 29% to HUF 246.7 bln, national news agency MTI reported.

The net asset value of absolute yield funds rose 29% to HUF 1.173 trillion, while the value of funds investing directly in real estate increased 40% to over HUF 1.202 tln.

Compared to the third quarter, the net asset value of investment funds was up by 4.94%.

In the fourth quarter of the year, the MNB collected data from 71 investment fund managers overseeing 645 funds. About HUF 694 bln of assets were managed by private investment funds, and some HUF 5.92 tln by public funds.

The capital adequacy ratio of investment funds stood at 363% at the end of December as they were holding HUF 20.74 bln of solvency capital. The adequacy ratio was up from 316% at the end of 2016, but down from 402% at the end of Q3 2017.