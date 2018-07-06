International reserves slightly lower

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) international reserves stood at EUR 24.061 billion at the end of June, down EUR 1.111 bln from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released today shows.

The reserves were up EUR 692 million from the end of 2017, national news agency MTI reported.

In June, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, were at EUR 23.367 bln, down EUR 1.094 bln from the previous month and other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, decreased EUR 12 mln to EUR 220 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 106 mln, down EUR 3.9 mln from the previous month, reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund were down EUR 0.2 mln at EUR 361 mln and the value of SDRs at the IMF was unchanged at EUR 7 mln.