International reserves at Hungaryʼs MNB lower in July

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) international reserves stood at EUR 23.944 billion at the end of July, down EUR 117.4 million from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released today shows.

In July, currency reserves (which include currency, deposits and securities), were at EUR 23.210 bln, down EUR 157.1 mln from the previous month; other reserve assets (containing financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents), increased EUR 45.9 mln to EUR 266 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 103 mln, down EUR 3.4 mln from the previous month. Reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund were down EUR 2.8 mln at EUR 358 mln and the value of SDRs – or special drawing rights – at the IMF was unchanged at EUR 7 mln.

The reserves were up EUR 575 mln from the end of 2017.