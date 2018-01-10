ING Bank biggest buyer at Hungarian securities auctions in H2 2017

MTI – Econews

ING Bank N.V. was the biggest buyer at both forint government bond auctions and discount T-bill auctions in the second half of last year, show rankings published on the website of Hungaryʼs Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK).

The ÁKK publishes the rankings without revealing individual market shares, noted state news wire MTI.

Raiffeisen Bank came second and OTP Bank third among primary bond market buyers, while UniCredit Bank Hungary was second and K&H Bank third on the primary market in discount T-bills in H2 2017.

There are 15 primary dealers at present, including seven foreign-registered institutions, MTI noted.