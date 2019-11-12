Hungary leasing outlays up 9.3% in Q1-Q3

MTI – Econews

Outlays of Hungarian leasing companies rose 9.3% year-on-year to close to HUF 550 billion in the first nine months of 2019, the Hungarian Leasing Association told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Photo: parlanteste/Shutterstock.com

Market growth was primarily supported by leases of machinery, production and farm equipment, but fleet financing and passenger car and light commercial vehicle leases also grew above the market average.

This year, the Hungarian Leasing Association forecasts a market expansion of 10%, down from 18% in 2017 and 13% in 2018, but well exceeding average growth in Europe.