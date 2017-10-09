Hungarian youngsters saving for a home

BBJ

Young Hungarians consider money saving important, and more than half of them save money every month. The main goal is to buy a home, according to a recent survey.

A European survey conducted at the end of last year by Instrum Justitia shows that 51% of Hungarians aged 18-34 set aside money each month and 38% specifically aim to buy a home, according to figures published by portal vg.hu. Other European youngsters prefer to spend their savings on traveling and other consumer needs.

While European young adults choose to invest their money in shares, only 6% of the Hungarians choose this option. Most keep their money in bank accounts or even cash. The survey was conducted in 21 European countries, with the participation of 1,005 Hungarian respondents. The findings are in line with a similar survey conducted in September.