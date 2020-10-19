HBLF Financial Summit goes online

Robin Marshall

The Hungarian Business Leaders Forum will be organizing the 22nd Financial Summit as a digital event in light of COVID-19 and covering themes of cybersecurity, innovation and the digital economy on October 30.

The day-long conference runs from 9 a.m-4 p.m., with Hungarian speakers checking-in online from the conference room of Budapest Marriott Hotel.



“The mission of the Hungarian Business Leaders Forum is promoting the sustainable development of the country, which is impossible without a healthy economy,” Borbála Czakó, president of the HBLF said in press statement announcing the conference.

“We firmly believe with the Financial Summit series, which was launched in 2005, HBLF created a forum and partnership for the government, business, and civil society to promote positive macroeconomic trends and urge for structural reforms.”

The full-day conference will share international and domestic best practices in healthcare innovation, block chain, digitalization, the development for the latest pharmaceuticals, good access to healthcare, private and public healthcare, as well as funding practices.

Keynote speakers include Minister of Finance Mihály Varga, Czakó, Eugene Kaspersky CEO of Kaspersky Lab, former constitutional judge Prof. István Stumpf and György Jaksity, the founder of Concorde Zrt.

The language of the conference will be both Hungarian and English, but no translation will be available. The event forms part of the EU cybersecurity month, which seeks to promote cybersecurity among EU citizens and organizations, and to provide up-to-date online security information.

For more information, and to register for the HBLF Financial Summit, visit penzugyicsucs.com.