FX swap stock remains around HUF 1.99 tln

BBJ

The National Bank of Hungary’s (MNB) stock of fine-tuning FX swaps will remain around HUF 1.99 trillion, data released on the central bankʼs official website shows.

The MNB allotted HUF 25 billion of one-month swaps against euros at the tender on Monday, level with the HUF 25 bln of one-month swaps maturing on October 17, the value date of the tender. The participating banks made offers valued at a total of HUF 160.5 bln. Seven banks participated in the swaps.

It will leave the composition of the stock at HUF 159.5 bln of one-month, HUF 249 bln of three-month, HUF 323.5 bln of six-month and HUF 1.265 tln of 12-month swaps. The FX swap stock has changed little since June, the central bank says.