Forint reaches new low against euro

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The forint slipped as far as 340.69 against the euro - a new historical low - shortly after 9:00 am today, before edging up again, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
The forint traded at 339.65 to the euro at 10:00 a.m. on Fridayʼs interbank market, down from 338.75 late Thursday.
The forint traded at 307.88 to the dollar, firming from 308.77.
It was quoted at 319.55 to the Swiss franc, compared to 317.85 earlier.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben