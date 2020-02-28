Forint reaches new low against euro

MTI – Econews

The forint slipped as far as 340.69 against the euro - a new historical low - shortly after 9:00 am today, before edging up again, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The forint traded at 339.65 to the euro at 10:00 a.m. on Fridayʼs interbank market, down from 338.75 late Thursday.

The forint traded at 307.88 to the dollar, firming from 308.77.

It was quoted at 319.55 to the Swiss franc, compared to 317.85 earlier.