Forint liquidity of banking sector rose in September

Nicholas Pongratz

Forint liquidity of Hungaryʼs banking sector rose in September from a month earlier, which was mainly reflected in an increase in the average stock of credit institutionsʼ preferential deposits with the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), the central bank said in a report released on its website.

According to preliminary MNB data, the average stock of overnight deposits including preferential ones rose by HUF 162.8 billion to HUF 930.9 bln.

The average stock of one-week deposits fell HUF 36.3 bln to HUF 2.246 trillion. The average stock of central government deposits was up by HUF 492.4 bln at HUF 2.151 tln in September. The stock stood at HUF 2.784 tln at the end of the month, up from HUF 1.906 tln.

The average stock of currency in circulation continued to rise during the month, growing by HUF 21.5 bln, and reached HUF 7.047 tln by the end of it.