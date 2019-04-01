First Alipay terminal in Hungary inaugurated

BBJ

The first terminal of Chinese mobile and online payment platform Alipay was inaugurated in Hungary on Friday, the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) announced at the central bank’s fifth annual Budapest Renminbi Initiative conference.

Image: TY Lim / Shutterstock.com

The conference was opened by MNB Deputy Governor Márton Nagy, who was followed at the podium by Levente Magyar, parliamentary state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Gui Yonghao, executive vice president of Fudan University, Shanghai; Mihály Patai, president of the Hungarian Banking Association; and Marco Iannaccone, deputy CEO of UniCredit Bank Hungary.

Representatives of Alipay, the Bank of China London Trading Center, and Corvinus FinTech Center, as well as professors of Fudan University, also delivered speeches.

The conference "provided an opportunity for policy and decision-makers, leaders from the economic and financial sector, and experts from Hungary and abroad to discuss the current state of Chinese-Hungarian economic, trade and financial relations, and the possibilities for progress both in deepening and bringing relations to a higher level and building new relationships," the MNB said.