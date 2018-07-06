Festipay and Cellum launch festival payment wristband

Bence Gaál

FinTech companies Festipay and Cellum have joined forces to release a combination of a wristband and mobile payment software to offer festival visitors an easy way to top-up their Festipay balance.

The wristband functions not only as a payment device, but also as an entry ticket, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal. With festivals organized by Sziget Ltd. becoming increasingly cashless over the last few years, Festipay’s wristband offers an alternative to contactless payment cards.



Cellum’s software solution, developed for the new wristband, lets festivalgoers load money onto their balance by registering their credit or debit cards in each festival’s official app, eliminating waiting time at top-up kiosks. Users can also pre-load their balances before their arrival, and the remaining balance can be refunded to the registered card after the festival’s end.

“Bank cards registered in these applications are protected by Cellum’s patented technology, which offers industry-leading security,” says Cellum CEO János Kóka. “Wristbands can be topped up anytime with just a few taps of the finger, and the remaining balance can be easily refunded at the end of the event, without having to visit customer service.”

The combination has already been tested at the VOLT Festival in Sopron last week, an event that attracted more than 150,000 visitors. As an improvement over methods used previous years, festivalgoers praised the speed and easiness of topping up the balance through the app, along with the wristband being nearly impossible to lose.

Even so, the press release says there are safety measures, should a visitor lose a wristband.

“We recommend all visitors register their wristbands in the app, as it not only offers speedy services, but also provides extra security: registered wristbands can easily be deactivated if lost and more quickly replaced if damaged,” explains Festipay CEO Dániel Kaderják. “Our integrated venue access and payment solution puts Sziget’s festivals on the forefront globally, from a technological standpoint.”