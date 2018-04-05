EXIM signs MoU with 13 lenders

MTI – Econews

Magyar Eximbank and its credit insurance arm, which operate under the moniker EXIM, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the heads of thirteen local lenders on Thursday, state news wire MTI reported.

EXIM also signed a framework agreement on providing the lenders with EUR 84 million and HUF 77 billion in financing.

EXIM refinanced a total of HUF 1.114 trillion of credit for Hungarian exporters in the period between 2014 and 2017, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the signing. SMEs account for about 83% of EXIMʼs clients, most of whom get refinanced credit through their own banks, he added.

Last year, EXIM signed contracts on HUF 260 bln in refinancing, said Deputy CEO József Dancsó. EXIMʼs stock of refinanced loans rose 3% to HUF 581 bln, he added.