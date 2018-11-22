EC faults Hungary for ineffective action to achieve MTOs

MTI – Econews

The European Commission on Wednesday said Hungary had not taken effective action in response to recommendations on achieving its medium-term budgetary objectives, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

All European Union countries are expected to reach their medium-term budgetary objectives (MTOs), or to be heading towards them, by adjusting their structural budgetary positions at a rate of 0.5% of GDP per year as a benchmark.

In June 2018, the EC recommended Hungarian officials take the necessary steps to ensure that the nominal growth rate of net primary government expenditures does not exceed 2.8% in 2018, which corresponds to an annual structural adjustment of 1% of GDP. It also said Hungary should use any windfall gains for deficit reduction.

On Wednesday, the EC proposed that the Council adopt a revised recommendation to Hungary to correct its "significant deviation" from the adjustment path towards the MTO. The EC also said it no proposes a revised recommendation of an annual structural adjustment of at least 1% of GDP in 2019, noting that the general government deficit was set to increase to 2.4% of GDP in 2018 from 1.6% in 2016, and is forecast to remain slightly under 2% in the coming two years.

In a response to the ECʼs June recommendations, submitted by the October deadline, Hungaryʼs government said it would stand by the original 2.4%-of-GDP deficit target for 2018.

"We plan to realize the medium-term deficit target without sudden, large-scale interventions into the economic processes, relying on the effects of the high-rate growth of economy supporting the budgetary balance," the government said. Putting the economy on a path of long-term growth will reduce the deficit from 2018 and it will fall to 0.5% of GDP by 2022, it added.

The government noted that big measures to reduce the deficit would have a concentrated effect at the end of the year and "could have explicitly negative effects on the confidence of the businesses and the population".