Corporate lending up, retail loans down in February

MTI – Econews

The corporate lending stock of Hungarian banks rose HUF 66 billion to total HUF 6.641 trillion in February, climbing on net borrowing as well as revaluations. Meanwhile, the retail lending stock fell almost HUF 60 bln to HUF 5.749 tln in February, dropping on net repayments as well as write-offs.

Net borrowing added HUF 29.6 bln to the corporate lending stock, while revaluations, mostly on FX loans, added HUF 36.5 bln, state news wire MTI reported.

Corporate deposits rose HUF 150 bln to HUF 7.692 tln during the month. The increase was supported by HUF 33 bln in revaluations.

The retail lending stock of Hungarian banks was reduced HUF 14 bln by net repayments and almost HUF 46 bln by lendersʼ write-offs.

The retail deposit stock was up HUF 95 bln at HUF 7.91 tln, boosted by almost HUF 20 bln in revaluations on FX deposits.

Banksʼ stock of retail mortgages edged down HUF 13 bln to HUF 3.033 tln in February, but was up HUF 102 bln from twelve months earlier.