Companies continue to make net repayments on loans in June

MTI – Econews

Corporate borrowers made net repayments of HUF 34.2 billion on their loans in June, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Wednesday.

Companies also made net repayments on loans in May (HUF 27.7 bln) and April (HUF 64.2 bln), while they were net borrowers in January-March.

The corporate lending stock of banks, including corporate bonds they subscribed, came to HUF 9.092 trillion at the end of June, up about HUF 55 bln from the start of the month because of revaluations of FX loans.

The forint weakened about 3.4% against the euro between June 2 and June 30.

Companies deposited net HUF 49 bln on their accounts in June. Total corporate deposit stock reached HUF 9,948 tln at the end of the month, boosted as well by a little more than HUF 68 bln in revaluations of FX deposits.