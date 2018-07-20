Citi sweeps Euromoney awards

Bence Gaál

Citi has won a raft of awards at the Euromoney magazine awards, including “CEE’s Best Investment Bank” and “CEE’s Best Bank for Transaction Services”, among others, and was also named the “World’s Best Investment Bank”.

Photo: Kevin A. Murray Citi’s CEO for Central Europe, and country officer for Hungary.

Citi won two more global awards: “World’s Best Bank for Financing” and “World’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility” as well. Apart from the global awards, Citi topped the lists in 11 further categories.



“There was a simple, but very convincing reason for electing Citi the ‘World’s Best Investment Bank’ this year,” explained Euromoney magazine. “All around the world, where Euromoney investigated the results of the given region, Citi was the legitimate candidate.”

Citi’s CEO for Central Europe, and country officer for Hungary, Kevin A. Murray said, “We are delighted to be recognized by Euromoney’s prestigious industry awards as the Best Investment Bank and Best Bank for Transaction Services. Our commitment to providing excellence in every interaction with our clients, combined with the impressive array of Citi products and our best-in-class banking innovations from around the world put us in an excellent position to provide the very highest level of service for our clients.”

Citi also received awards for its activities in Africa, Chile, the Middle East, Spain, North America, Latin America, and Western Europe. Jamie Forese, president of Citigroup, said “Citi has had a tremendous 12 months, delivering on our commitments by leveraging the synergies of our ICG platform. We continue to see evidence in our results that our major advantage when serving large, sophisticated clients is our global network – one that cannot be replicated by our competition. Being recognized by Euromoney is a testament to our capabilities.”