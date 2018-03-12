CIB doubles after-tax profit in 2017

MTI – Econews

After-tax profit of Italian-owned banking group CIB more than doubled to HUF 24.6 billion last year, from HUF 12 bln in 2016, the lender told state news agency MTI.

Pre-tax profit rose 76% to HUF 27.1 bln. CIB group had total assets of HUF 1.683 trillion at the end of the year, up 3% from the end of 2016.

The net stock of client loans was practically flat at HUF 762.6 bln, but outlays of loans to SMEs rose 11%, while outlays to big companies jumped 147%.

The lenderʼs ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) dropped to 4.7%.

The stock of client deposits increased 2% to HUF 1.192 tln.