Budapest Bank profit falls 30% in H1

MTI – Econews

First-half after-tax profit of Budapest Bank fell 30% year-on-year to HUF 6.4 billion, the lender said on Monday, as reported by state news agency MTI.

Chairman-CEO Koppány Lélfai said this yearʼs growth is healthier than last yearʼs, which contained a number of one-offs. Growth was over the market average in a number of areas, he added.

Budapest Bank had total assets of HUF 1.357 trillion at the end of June, up 18% from 12 months earlier. The net stock of client loans was up 27% at HUF 906 bln, while client deposits increased 19% to HUF 961 bln.

The retail lending stock was up 16%, while corporate loans rose 24%.