Banksʼ tasks were factor in length of instant payments delay

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) weighed a compliance deadline for an EU directive as well as end-of-year closing balance sheets when deciding on the timing for a delay of the rollout of instant payments, deputy governor Mihály Patai said, state news agency MTI reports, citing an interview published in business daily Világgazdaság on Thursday.

Photo: Adriana Iacob / Shutterstock.com



MNB announced a week earlier that it was pushing back the date for the introduction of instant payments from July 1, 2019 to March 2, 2020.

Patai told the paper that banks had said they required at most three months past the original deadline to be ready for the rollout, but an October launch would have come immediately after banks were busy with a September deadline for complying with the regulatory technical standard of the EUʼs payment services directive (PSD2). Extending the instant payments deadline to the end of the year would have coincided with banks closing their balance sheets, thus the decision was made to push the date back to March 2, 2020, he added.

He explained the choice of March 2, rather than March 1, noting that 2020 is a leap year, and the extra day in February "is not the easiest thing to manage in banking systems".