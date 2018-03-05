Banksʼ retail lending stock edges up in January

MTI – Econews

The retail lending stock of Hungarian banks edged up HUF 4.3 billion to HUF 5.811 trillion in January from the previous month, according to fresh data from the National Bank of Hungary (MNB). Transactions increased the stock of loans by HUF 4.8 bln, while revaluations reduced it by HUF 0.5 bln.

Forint-denominated transactions increased the stock by HUF 6.1 bln and FX transactions reduced it by HUF 1.3 bln.

The stock of retail deposits rose HUF 8.4 bln to just under HUF 7.8 trillion on net inflows of HUF 12.6 bln, as revaluations reduced the stock by HUF 4.2 bln.

Forint deposits decreased by HUF 10.6 bln, while foreign currency deposits were up HUF 23.2 bln because of transactions. Revaluations boosted forint deposits by HUF 1.2 bln, but reduced FX deposits by HUF 5.4 bln.

The forint was little changed against the euro at the end of January compared to the end of December, calculating with the central bankʼs daily fixing rate.