Banks honored at 9th Private Banking Hungary conference

Bence Gaál

The 9th annual Private Banking Hungary conference, organized by Blochamps, honored winners in six categories in the third awards ceremony to be held at the conference.

From left, István Karagich of Blochamps, József László (Concorde), Attila Zsigó (Erste), and Gábor Fekete (Raiffeisen) and the annual Private Banking Hungary conference.

The winners of the six categories were announced as the closing act of the conference. The 2018 edition of the competition saw the highest amount of nominations by professionals. The competition for “Hungarian Private Banking Service of the Year” was especially fierce, with no less than 50 nominations for the top three places, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The prize went to F.W. Raiffeisen, followed by OTP Bank Private Banking and Erste Bank Private Banking.

The “Largest Amount of Assets Managed” award was taken by OTP, followed by Raiffeisen and Erste. Hold Alapkezelő triumphed over MKB Private Banking and Raiffeisen in the “Largest Amount of Assets Managed per Client” category.

“Junior Private Banker of the Year” awards were given to to MKB Bank’s Gábor Major, SPB’s András Tamás Szabó, and CIB Bank’s Zoltán Károlyi.

Erste’s Attila Zsigó, Concorde Értékpapír’s József László, and Raiffeisen’s Gábor Fekete won “Senior Private Banker of the Year”.

SPB, Erste, and MKB were named “Business Branch Developer of the Year” during the ceremony.