Banking sector profit down as costs rise, fewer provisions released

MTI – Econews

The combined first-quarter after-tax profit of Hungarian banks fell 16% year-on-year to HUF 135 billion as operating costs rose and fewer provisions were freed up, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Friday.

Net interest revenue of banks edged up 2% to HUF 200 bln. Net revenue from commissions and fees increased 17% to HUF 142 bln.

Operating costs climbed 12% to HUF 307 bln.

Banks freed up just HUF 7 bln of provisions in Q1, compared to HUF 18 bln in the base period.

Total assets of the sector stood at HUF 40,486 bln at the end of the quarter, up 9% from twelve months earlier.

Stock of client loans rose 14% to HUF 20,954 bln. Corporate lending stock was up 16% at HUF 7,314 bln and retail lending stock increased 10% to HUF 5,924 bln.

Stock of client deposits climbed 8% to HUF 22,558 bln. Corporate deposits were up 9% at HUF 8,270 bln and retail deposits rose 12% to HUF 8,893 bln.