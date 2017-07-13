Banking sector liquidity rises in June

MTI – Econews

Forint liquidity of Hungaryʼs banking sector rose in June from May, the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) said in a report on its preliminary statistical balance sheet on Thursday, according to state news agency MTI.

Liquidity rose as the average stock of banksʼ one-day central bank deposits increased more than their three-month and other deposits dropped, the MNB noted.

The central bankʼs external assets fell mainly due to the maturity of swaps in which banks bought foreign currency from the MNB for the settlement and conversion of FX loans in 2014 and 2015.

The stock of central government deposits with the national bank fell sharply in June, mainly due to payments of EU funding to recipients, the MNB added.