Banking sector liquidity fell in May - MNB

MTI – Econews

Forint liquidity of Hungaryʼs banking sector fell in May from a month earlier, which was mainly reflected in a decrease in the average stock of credit institutionsʼ overnight and other deposits, the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) said in a report on Friday, state news wire MTI reports.

According to preliminary data the average stock of overnight deposits fell by HUF 192.8 billion to HUF 519.0 bln.

The MNBʼs average stock of external assets was down by HUF 12.7 bln at HUF 9,310 bln. The stock of external assets stood at HUF 9,327 bln at the end of May, down from HUF 9,344 bln at the start of the month.

Transactions decreased the stock of external assets by HUF 152.9 bln and revaluations and other factors raised it by HUF 135.9 bln.

The average stock of central government deposits was down by HUF 4.7 bln at HUF 1,559.3 bln in May. The stock stood at HUF 1,677.4 bln at the end of the month, up from HUF 1,611.4 bln.

In May, the MNB concluded one, three, six and twelve-month transactions with credit institutions at the EUR/HUF FX swap tenders providing forint liquidity. The average stocks of swap transactions providing forint liquidity fell during the month.

The average stock of currency in circulation continued to rise during the month and reached HUF 6,133 bln by the end of it.

The monthly average of the banking sectorʼs current account balances with the MNB exceeded reserve requirements by HUF 50.7 bln. In May reserve requirements amounted to HUF 226.3 bln.