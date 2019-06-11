ÁKK T-bill sale meets plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 41.5 bln of the securities, according to state news agency MTI.

The average yield was 0.04%, 1 basis point under the secondary market benchmark as well as the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.