ÁKK T-bill auction sale falls short of plan

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, lowering its original offer by HUF 5 bln.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 36.4 bln of the bills, state news wire MTI reported.
The average yield was 0.00%, 6 basis points under the yield on the secondary market benchmark, which matures more than one month later, and level with the yield at the previous three-month T-bill auction one week earlier.
