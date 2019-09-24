ÁKK sells three-month T-bills as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 20.6 bln of the securities.

The average yield was -0.03%, 7 basis points under the secondary market benchmark and 3 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.