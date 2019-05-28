ÁKK sells three-month T-bills as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 25 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, according to state news agency MTI.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 55.83 bln of the papers.

The average yield was 0.06%, 1 basis point over the secondary market benchmark, but 2 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the securities one week earlier.