ÁKK sells planned HUF 40 bln of three-month T-bills

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 46.0 bln of the papers.

The average yield was 0.02%, 4 basis points over the secondary market benchmark and 2 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction one week earlier.