ÁKK sells HUF 82.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 82.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 27.5 bln, according to state news wire MTI.

The ÁKK sold HUF 30 bln of three-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln as primary dealers bid to buy HUF 75.49 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.57%, level with the secondary market benchmark and 4 basis points higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 30 bln of five-year bonds, likewise raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln after dealers bid to buy HUF 57.58 bln of the bonds. The average yield was 1.04%, 5 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 6 bps under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

In addition, the ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of ten-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 7.5 bln. Bids came to HUF 41.30 bln. The average yield was 2.04%, 11 bps under the benchmark and 19 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction.