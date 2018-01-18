ÁKK sells HUF 78 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 78 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 18 bln on strong demand, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 30.0 bln of three-year bonds, HUF 10 bln over the original offer after primary dealers bid for HUF 72.7 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.47%, 1 basis point under the secondary market benchmark and 3 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK sold HUF 20.0 bln of five-year bonds, as planned. Bids reached HUF 29.3 bln, and the average yield was 0.99%, 1 bp under the benchmark and 7 bps lower than the yield two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 28.0 bln of ten-year bonds, HUF 8.0 bln more than planned. Bids came to HUF 54.0 bln. The average yield was 1.93%, 3 bps under the benchmark, as well as the yield at the previous auction of the bonds early in January.