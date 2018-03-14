ÁKK sells HUF 76 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 76 billion of bonds at auction on Wednesday, raising its original offer by HUF 16 bln on strong demand from primary dealers, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, in line with its original offer. Bids came to HUF 39.19 bln. The average yield was 0.87%, 1 basis point below the secondary market benchmark, and the same as the yield at the previous auction of the bonds almost two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 33.5 bln of five-year bonds, raising its offer by HUF 8.5 bln after dealers bid for HUF 68.1 bln of the papers. The average yield was 1.44%, 3 bps below the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous five-year auction.

Finally, the ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of ten-year bonds, HUF 7.5 bln over the original offer. Bids reached HUF 73.5 bln, and the average yield was 2.63%, 5 bps under the benchmark and 3 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction.