ÁKK sells HUF 61.5 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 61.5 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 13.5 bln, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 50.0 bln of 12-month discount T-bills, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln. Bids came to HUF 64.90 bln, while the average yield was 0.06%, 3 basis points over the secondary market benchmark and 1 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 11.5 bln of three-year floating-rate bonds, raising its offer by HUF 3.5 bln after dealers bid for HUF 30.87 bln of the papers.