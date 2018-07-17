ÁKK sells HUF 60 bln of three-month T-bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 60 billion of three-month discount T-bills at auction on Tuesday, HUF 20 bln over its original offer of HUF 40 bln as demand rose further.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 144.2 bln of the papers maturing on October 24, state news agency MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.19%, 4 basis points over the secondary market benchmark calculated on a bill expiring four weeks later, but 5 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.