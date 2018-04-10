ÁKK sells HUF 60 bln of three-month bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 60.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 20.0 bln on strong demand from primary dealers.

Bids for the papers came to HUF 108.1 bln, reported state news wire MTI.

The average yield was 0.02%, 2 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, but 1 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.