ÁKK sells HUF 60 bln of T-bills, over plan

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 60 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 20 bln as demand from primary dealers remained strong.
Bids for the bills, which expire on November 7, came to HUF 114.8 bln. The average yield was 0.10%, 1 basis point under the secondary market benchmark and 4 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben