ÁKK sells HUF 60 bln of T-bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 60 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 20 bln as demand from primary dealers remained strong.

Bids for the bills, which expire on November 7, came to HUF 114.8 bln. The average yield was 0.10%, 1 basis point under the secondary market benchmark and 4 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.