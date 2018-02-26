ÁKK sells HUF 60 bln of six-week T-bills, over plan

remember me
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 60 billion of discount six-week T-bills at a liquidity auction on Monday, raising its original offer by HUF 20 bln on high demand.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 104.83 bln of the papers, state news agency MTI reported. The average yield was 0.00%, 1 basis point under the three-month secondary market benchmark.
The liquidity discount T-bills are designed to manage the central governmentʼs short-term liquidity needs, and, accordingly, are auctioned on a case-by-case basis.
