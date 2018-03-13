ÁKK sells HUF 60 bln of 3-month bills at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 60.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 20 bln on strong demand from primary dealers.

Bids reached HUF 75.4 bln, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.00%, 2 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.