ÁKK sells HUF 57 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 57 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 19 bln on strong demand from primary dealers.

The ÁKK sold HUF 45.0 bln of 12-month discount T-bills, raising its offer by HUF 15 bln after bids came to HUF 73.5 bln. The average yield was 0.05%, 2 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 12.0 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, HUF 4 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 18.8 bln.