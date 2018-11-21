ÁKK sells HUF 56 bln of 3-month T-bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 56 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 6 bln on strong demand from primary dealers.

Bids for the securities reached HUF 89.9 bln, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was -0.06%, 1 basis point over the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.